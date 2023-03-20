BLACKSBURG, VA (WVNS)– Eleven athletes took to the field in the hopes of being drafted in the National Football League at Virginia Tech’s Pro Day.

Scouts and front office workers from around two dozen NFL teams gathered in the Beamer-Lawson indoor practice facility to see former Virginia Tech Student-Athletes show their skills in the bench press, broad jump, 40-yard dash, position drills and more.

It was a day of high performance for all eleven and the athletes we spoke with said they were pleased with their results.

“I was working out with the DBs [defensive backs] just trying to show people that I can move on coverage. That was my goal and I accomplished that today,” said Linebacker Dax Hollifield.

Safety Chamarri Conner only participated in a few drills after posting a strong 4.51 second 40-yard dash time and 20 reps on the bench press.

“I came out here and did my shuttle and the 3-cone drill,” said Conner “I’m not sure on the numbers were but I felt really smooth and confident, and waiting for those numbers and the position drills I felt really good in.

Offensive lineman Silas Dzansi and Running Back Jalen Holsten also worked out. They were recently drafted in the 9th round of the USFL draft.

Both say they plan to pursue that path as a backup option.

The 2023 NFL Draft is from April 27 through April 29.