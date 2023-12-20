PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A local high school football player has made a decision about his future.

Standout offensive lineman and Princeton Senior High School star Eli Campbell signed on to play for head football coach Troy Calhoun and the Air Force Falcons football team.

Campbell was just named to his third all-state selection after helping lead the Princeton Tigers to their first state championship game appearance in school history.

Joined by family and friends, Campbell said his decision to join Air Force comes down to trusting the process.

“I’ve been confidant with myself for a long time. Ever since I started playing ball, I’m like I can level up and I can do this. The Division 1 level was definitely something that was a little scary. But I’ve always felt confidant and there’s been times where I’m on the field and I feel confidant and I’m ready to level up to higher competition,” Campbell said.

Campbell says the coaches and players at the academy are “next level” and can’t wait to officially head out to Colorado Springs.