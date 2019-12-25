Emergency lifelines never take breaks

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For many, Christmas is a day spent with family and friends at home or in good company – but what about those that have to work on Dec. 24, 2019?

Several careers involve working on Holidays such as jobs in law enforcement and even news.

911 Dispatch Supervisor, Tabitha Horn said working on Christmas doesn’t always feel like a holiday. For her, it feels like a normal day of doing what she loves.

“Well, we’re here to help everybody,” Horn said. “We’re here to save people’s lives so, we don’t think of it as Christmas, we think of it as saving someone’s lives.”

Horn said her family has found ways to celebrate Christmas with her schedule like celebrating a day early or even a day late.

She said it’s hard but family is understanding of her commitment.