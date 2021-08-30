Emergency officials stress preparedness kits ahead of remnants of Ida

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — With severe weather expected in the wake of what was Hurricane Ida, it is important to always be prepared for storms and possible flooding. Emergency officials at the Raleigh County 911 Emergency Management Center said one of the best things you can do to prepare for a big storm is to create a 72-hour emergency kit.

“We should always strive to have a preparedness kit on hand, things that can get us through for 72 hours in case we can’t get out, or get to the store, or get water,” said Cody Fortner, Emergency Planner for Raleigh County 911 Emergency Management.

Some key things to put in a preparedness kit: bottled water, non-perishable food and medicine. Fortner said the kit should be specific to family needs and weather appropriate. Kits should also have batteries, flashlights and a radio in case of an extended power outage.

To avoid getting stuck in severe weather, Fortner said it’s a good idea to stock your emergency kit beforehand and stay home during the storm.

The Director of Raleigh County 911 Emergency Management said homeowners in flood prone areas should start preparing as soon as possible.

“If they have stuff out in their yard that can be flooded, make sure they move that up to higher grounds, make sure if their basement is prone to flooding, make sure they move all that up, just kind of prepare their homes to minimize the damage. Don’t park your vehicles next to the creek or anything like that,” said John Zilinski, Director of the 911 center.

If you do have to go out during a severe storm and there’s a road that looks like it may be too difficult to get through, officials said the best and safest thing to do is turn around, don’t drown.