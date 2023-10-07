GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)–Just a few months after thousands of Scouts converged on the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County, 300 returned to learn about what it means to embody the scout motto “Be Prepared.”

“We include 12 different types of emergency preparedness, emergency services entities in the state of West Virginia,” said Jeff Purdy with the Buckskin Council. “We have two county EMS services that are here as well, and we’re teaching our scouts about how to be prepared and how to be good responders and support our emergency services”

With vendors from the national level all the way down to local, Purdy said he and the Buckskin Council want scouts in attendance to know serving others and being prepared comes at many different levels and in many different scopes.

“The kids get to see all aspects from being a paramedic to rescue mine safety, and the health department’s here, so you’ve got all kinds of aspects and sometimes things you wouldn’t even think of,” Purdy told us.

The Army National Guard had equipment vehicles on display, WVU Tech brought different health dummies to teach about burns and injuries, and state police with K9 Officers were just a few of the activities the kids could experience. Each booth with a singular message:

“To be prepared and to learn to do their best and to be ready for that next emergency,” said Purdy. “They’ll see they can help themselves and maybe help someone else.”