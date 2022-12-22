BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Harsh winds are going to amplify the cold in the next couple of days, increasing your risk of hypothermia and frostbite.

You can take measures to protect yourself against the elements by wearing personal protection gear including jackets, gloves, hats and even eye protection.

“It’s going to be very dangerous,” said Eric Withrow, the emergency department director with Beckley ARH. “With that being said, if you’re not in a place that has heat make sure that you’re definitely looking for warming shelters that’s in your community because that’s going to be the safest bet – getting out of the elements”

Withrow added, avoid going out into the cold for a prolonged period of time. But, if you find yourself out and about just make sure to stay bundled up and protect yourself against the elements