Emma McCoy finally gets a headstone

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WNVS)– It’s been over a year since Emma McCoy lost her battle with Cerebral Vasculitis. Her memory is still alive and well in the Wyoming County community. The day after her 17th birthday, her family was finally able to put a headstone at her grave.

Her mother Tonya McCoy wants to thank everyone that helped raise money for it and showing support after her tragic passing.

“It’s a bit over whelming to know that she is still gone and people still care about her enough to help,” McCoy said.

McCoy would like to thank Forever Monuments for working with them to get her the headstone she deserves.