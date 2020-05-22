Employee at The Greenbrier Resort celebrates more than half a century of service

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — One employee at The Greenbrier is celebrating 61 years of service. He is one of the first people you see when you get to the resort.

Frank Mosley started his career at The Greenbrier in 1959. Since then, he met thousands of people, opening the doors at the front of America’s Resort.

He said he loves working at America’s Resort. Mosley added the reason he stayed so long is because he is treated well.

“Here’s what makes this job so nice, nice people come here,” Mosley said. “I’ve been here 61 years. I’ve met two grouchy people. There’s one every 30 years. That’s not too bad, is it?”

Now that The Greenbrier is open once again, you can have the chance to meet the iconic Frank Mosley!