LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Students from all 13 Greenbrier County schools had their artwork auctioned off on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, for a good cause.

The Greenbrier County Visitors and Convention Bureau hosted the Greenbrier County Communities in Schools EMPOWER Art Auction. All the profits raised from the auction benefitted Greenbrier County’s Communities in Schools program.

The executive director for Communities in Schools, Brittany Masters, says the EMPOWER project encourages students of all backgrounds to express themselves through art.

“Maybe they never thought about being an artist because they didn’t know they had the talent or the skill, but in fact, they just sat down and thought of something that meant a lot to them and then let the rest flow,” Masters said.

The first-place winners for the art contest were Payton Vance at the high school level, Emily Ford for middle school, and Eden Trent for elementary.