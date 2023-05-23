BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- The Empty Bowls event is wrapped up and the funds are passed around!

The Raleigh County community created bowls to sell and provided donations to give back to the food banks in the area.

Organizers with Empty Bowls invited local food banks to the Dream Center in Beckley for food and to collect checks from the fundraiser.

Eight food banks were given money.

Beth Jarell, Chairperson of Empty Bowls, said all the money raised will be used to help those who need it most.

“We gathered item for auctions during the event. So today we are able to give 28,000 dollars to these food pantries,” said Jarell.

Food was provided by the Dream Center at the event.

Since 2014, over 170,000 dollars have been raised.

Without sponsors and help from the community, that goal would not have been possible.