BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–After taking a hiatus due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and a drive-through event, Empty Bowls made its long awaited return to Beckley Saturday, May 14, 2022. Those in attendance were able to take home their choice of a handmade pottery bowl and sink their teeth into an array of sweet treats.

“The community makes the bowls,” said Karen Reed, co-chair of Empty Bowls. “We do have Norma at the Youth Museum who is a potter, but most of these bowls are made by community people; seniors, children, you, and I.”

And that is what Reed said makes them special. Students from the Woodrow Wilson National Honor Society helped serve up an array of sweet treats from ice cream sundaes, to cake, and more, all donated by local businesses!

The bowls are meant to symbolize those who do not know where their next meal will come from, which Reed added could be your neighbor.

“Especially in this economy, people are doing without medicine, they’re doing without utilities, they’re doing without food,” Reed told 59News. “We all know that food costs have gone up and so many people are right at the edge.”

Dozens came out to support the social. Additionally, 100% of the proceeds will be divided between nine different organizations throughout Raleigh County to help counter food insecurity.

“So it’s not just one organization or one group,” Reed added. “This truly is Beckley, Raleigh County, coming together to help their neighbor.”