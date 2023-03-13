BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Quota Club of Beckley is coming together to raise money for a good cause!

The Empty Bowls initiative is working with the Quota Club to host an event on April 1, 2023, at the United Methodist Church to raise money to fight hunger.

This is the 10th year for the Beckley chapter after missing one year during the pandemic. In the past, they’ve raised over $150,000 to help those in need.

Beth Jarrell, Committee Chair and Treasurer, said that combating hunger is a community effort.

“We’ve recently contacted the 8 pantries that will be receiving monies through this project and they let us know ‘this is how many people we feed in a week or in a month’ and doing a calculation of how many people these 8 pantries feed and taking the population of Raleigh County, they’re serving 20% of our population,” said Jarrell.

Jarrell added the work the Quota Club does with Empty Bowls brings people together in a satisfying way to help solve problems.

Tickets to the event can be bought around town in Beckley including City Slickers, Salon Bella, The Youth Museum, The Capenter’s Loft, and Quotarines.