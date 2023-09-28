GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – If you are looking for an animal to adopt, Greenbrier County is the “purr-fect” place. The Greenbrier Humane Society is partnering with the BISSELL Pet Foundation as they host ‘Empty the Shelters’.

In partnership with the BISSELL Pet Foundation, the Greenbrier Humane Society is participating in the ‘Empty the Shelters’ event starting October 3rd through October 13th.

Adoption fees are sponsored and this is the second event that the Greenbrier Humane Society has taken part in since July.

As of September 28, 2023, 25 dogs and 30 cats are available to adopt.

Mereda Doss, Executive Director of the Greenbrier Humane Society, spoke about the event attracting people to adopt and how these adoptions are sponsored.

“It absolutely will. Just the people coming in for these events, it does help that these adoptions fees are sponsored. It helps get the animals into forever homes ” said Doss to 59News.

Doss thanked the public for adopting and keeping their numbers under control.