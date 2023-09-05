BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– All 55 counties in West Virginia applied for funding after Governor Jim Justice signed three bills for fire departments and EMS agencies in a special session.

The three bills provide $12 million in supplemental funding to agencies across the state. For EMS agencies in particular, 130 agencies already applied for support.

The money from bills 1021, 1022 and 1023 are expected to be dispersed in the next couple of months.

Paul Seamann, Director of Operations for Jan-Care Ambulance Service, said securing the funding will really benefit all first responders in West Virginia.

“This particular funding is to enhance salaries for EMS, so that will be divided out to give a bonus and a push to try to help with recruitment and retention of EMS providers,” said Seamann.

Seamann said the legislation also includes an important crisis support program, which will offer mental health resources for first responders.

“That’s something that is also critical because of the tough environment that EMS is working under, and the idea that we would have a statewide system more coordinated to help those that put so much of their heart and soul into what they do into the community,” said Seamann.

Seamann hopes the funding will help reduce challenges, such as the rise in training costs and equipment costs post-COVID.

“Hopefully this will be step one of other projects that will get additional equipment and supplies for EMS.”