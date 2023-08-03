CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– More than 200 EMS agencies and fire departments have joined together to ask Governor Jim Justice for financial support.

Groups across the state want Governor Justice to include a bill in the upcoming special legislative session.

House Bill 3153 would annually split about $12 million in funding across EMS agencies and fire departments. Additional financial support would help to save lives and properties better when medical emergencies, fires, and car wrecks occur.

“Everyone has to realize that there is a definite cost for all of these squads to be prepared 24/7 and be able to respond in a moment’s notice, and we’re just asking for some of that assistance to ensure we’re able to do that moving forward,” said Paul Seamann, Director of Operation for Jan-Care Ambulance Service.

Seamann said it is especially important in southern West Virginia, where terrain brings an extra challenge.

“The equipment costs and the training costs of getting that personnel out and up the hollers and down in those remote areas is an ongoing cost.”

Seamann added all five states surrounding West Virginia have a dedicated funding source that helps offset the cost of preparedness – yet the Mountain State does not. Their current finances cannot keep up with the demands of new medications, equipment, rescue gear and more.

“What we’re asking for is the same assistance that other states enjoy so that we can continue to provide that kind of care to people in southern West Virginia,” said Seamann.

The bill saw overwhelming support in its original legislative session, but died after members could not agree on an amendment in time.

Now each group waits and hopes the bill is reintroduced in the next session.