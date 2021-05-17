EMS week honors local first responders

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — This week is all about honoring our first responders. National EMS week is May 16-21, 2021.



It is one week out of the year where we give recognition to frontline providers that do so much for our community. This year will be divided into five steps. Monday is the celebration of EMS education. This week also celebrates safety, EMS for Children, Stop the Bleed, CPR training and EMS recognition starts on Friday.

Paul Seamann, Director of Operations at Jan Care, said their field is advancing everyday. “Our EMS technology in the field has advanced tremendously. Now, our heart rhythm monitoring machines make the sophistication of what is used in the hospitals,” Seamann said.



Seamann added, the past year is a perfect example of just how badly the community depends on EMS workers. He said education in EMS is some of the best training you can receive in medicine.