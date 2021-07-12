EMS workers jump into action to put out fire at Pineville Furniture store

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Crews responded to a fire at Pineville Furniture on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

According to the Pineville Volunteer Fire Department, the call came in around 11:15 p.m. on Main Street after smoke was seen coming from the store.

In addition to Pineville Volunteer Fire Department, Brenton and Mullens Fire Departments were also dispatched. Crews were able to quickly respond to the scene. When they arrived, firefighters discovered the fire had already been put out by employees from STAT EMS.

A post on Pineville Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page said that employees from STAT EMS had noticed the smoke and called 911. The employees then grabbed fire extinguishers and forced their way into the building. A small electrical appliance was reportedly the cause of the fire.

Without a doubt, the brave actions by these individuals saved Pineville Furniture from a great catastrophe. Pineville Volunteer Fire Department

The department said there was smoke damage throughout, and there was minimal structural damage. No injuries were reported.