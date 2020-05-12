EMT team from New York City returns home to Mt. Hope

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — From a small city to the big apple, Mt. Hope Fire Department deployed four men and two ambulances to New York City to help on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They left early in the morning on April 10, 2020. The four men were Adrian Monroe, Jeff Johnson, Sam Frandsen, and Austin Hamilton. Monroe said they knew what they were getting themselves into.

“You know you’re going down there to confront something that has the death toll. So, you certainly have that in the back of your mind,” Monroe said.

They also knew it had to be done. They spent 30 days working alongside the New York Fire Department and responding to 911 calls. Monroe said they saw the worst of COVID-19, even losing some of the people they worked beside.

“While we were down there, there were providers that contracted the virus. One of them had contracted the virus about two or three days after we got there and had passed away,” Monroe said.

A lot of stories they cannot tell, but one of their greatest memories was carrying out the last patient from a temporary military hospital.

“Me and Austin actually transported the last patient out of the the Javits Center. That was a really cool experience to just see all the work these different organizations put into it and got that entire building cleared out,” said Frandsen.

Now that they know first-hand how bad the virus can get, Johnson they hope they can bring a message home.

“I want to say that the threat of this virus is definitely real,” said Johnson.

Running to help people in need, while putting yourself at risk is hero work to the people at home, but to them, it is just another day working for the Mt. Hope Fire Department.

“This is a small part of a large mission of our fire department,” said Johnson.