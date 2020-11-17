Energy Assistance Program applications mailed by DHHR

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Applications are now available for qualifying West Virginians to participate in the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced they began mailing applications on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

The applications were sent to those who received LIEAP assistance during the past season. If the household is eligible for help, a one-time payment will be sent to the heating vendor named on the application. Vendors must be among those regulated by the Public Service Commission. People who heat their homes with bulk fuels, such as wood, coal or liquified petroleum gas, will receive the payment through the mail.

The maximum gross income to qualify is determined by household size. Here is a look at the gross income level for Federal Fiscal Year 2021:

Household Size Gross Monthly Income Level 1 $1,931 2 $2,525 3 $3,119 4 $3,713 5 $4,307 6 $4,901 7 $5,495 8 $6,089 9 $6,683 10* $7,277 *For each additional person, add $594. Households whose countable income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible; however some types of income may be excluded for LIEAP.

Applications may be returned by U.S. Mail to the recipient’s local DHHR office. They can also be completed online at www.wvpath.org. The deadline to have applications returned is Dec. 18, 2020.

LIEAP clients may contact their local DHHR office for more information. An online directory is available at the DHHR website or by calling 304-356-4619.