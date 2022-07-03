BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–You can’t enjoy the fourth of July without America’s game–baseball.

On Sunday, July 3, 2022, the West Virginia Miners took on the Johnstown Mill Rats in a double header at Epling Stadium.

Baseball was invented back in April 1876 and became widely known as America’s pastime.

Richard Skipper, the father of a Miners player, said it’s a blessing we shouldn’t take for granted.

“It’s the simple pleasures of being able to play a game. There are so many other things we could be doing in life but just to have opportunities like this a lot of countries don’t have. I think what’s important is we don’t take that for granted,” Skipper said.

Tomorrow, July 4, 2022, the Miners will take on the Mill Rats again in Johnstown, Pennslyvania.