BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County Community Action Associations Head Start enrollment numbers are down significantly since 2020.

The program offers pre-kindergarten education programs for low-income families in the Beckley, Fairdale, and Sophia areas.

Head Start Director Angela Maxey-Adkins felt this decrease in enrollment is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We feel like parents have been concerned and we would like to see our enrollment numbers rebound,” said Maxey-Adkins.

A concern that is legitimate. However, she said the Head Start program remained a safe and healthy learning environment throughout the course of the past 24 months.

“We have managed to stay open except when under a mandate by the governor and we’ve done so without incident, without an outbreak, so were following all safety procedures were following all that’s federally mandated by the Office of Head Start,” Maxey-Adkins added.

A feat the branch under is proud of. Maxey-Adkins added in addition to early education, the program offers services that benefit the growth of the child’s whole family.

“Family services really sets us apart and makes us unique and we’re very proud of the work we do with communities and families,” said Maxey-Adkins.

In order to enter a child into the program, families must apply. Applications are available at any Raleigh County Elementary Schools, Raleigh County Education Offices, or directly at the Head Start program in uptown Beckley, or by clicking here.