GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Christmas is right around the corner, and what is more fun than spending time with family and friends watching Christmas movies!

Everyone has their favorites, from the more modern Christmas movies to the all time classics. This list will definitely fill your heart with Christmas cheer as you see some familiar favorites that will make your holiday more special.

The Santa Clause Trilogy (1994, 2002, 2006)

These movies are a lot of fun around the holidays! With Tim Allen as Santa Claus, you will definitely be laughing. From becoming Santa Claus after he accidently causes Santa to fall off his roof on Christmas Eve, to wooing Mrs. Claus, to saving Christmas from the evil Jack Frost, this is a trilogy that is fun for the whole family. You can watch the entire trilogy on Disney+.

Home Alone (1990)

This movie is a classic around Christmas time. An eight year old mistakenly gets left behind by his family, and has to fend for himself against two burglars that break into his house on Christmas Eve. Let the crazy antics ensue! You can catch this movie on ABC.

The Grinch Movies (1966, 2000, 2018)

Everyone loves this mean green guy! Whether you enjoy the classic, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966), the live action Grinch with Jim Carrey, or Illumination’s version with Benedict Cumberbatch, you will be sure to feel the Christmas spirit warming up your heart when you watch this holiday favorite. The 1966 version and the live action version with Jim Carrey will be playing on NBC, TNT, and TBS.

A Christmas Story (1983, 2022)

This movie is just memorable in its own special way. Everyone remembers all the references such as the infamous leg lamp, the bunny pajamas, the tongue getting stuck to the pole, and “you’ll shoot your eye out!” This movie will be playing on TNT and TBS.

Frosty the Snowman (1969)

Everyone loves Frosty, and it is a great classic for the whole family. A magic hat makes this snowman come to life and spread the Christmas cheer to all! There is even a catchy song as well. You can catch this Christmas short on CBS.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

This is everyone’s favorite reindeer on the holidays. How can anyone forget how he helped Santa Claus guide his sleigh with his shiny red nose! You can watch this watch this classic on Freeform.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

This holiday favorite will make you laugh with its memorable moments and one liners! The Griswold family tries so hard to plan a nice Christmas, which inevitably turns into a big disaster with its hilarious moments! You can watch this Christmas hilarity only streaming on Hulu and Fubo.

Elf (2003)

Starring Will Ferrell, this feel good Christmas comedy is about a human who is raised by elves and learns about who he really is, which prompts him to go to New York to find his real father. This movie is sure to put a smile on your face always because this elf is filled with Christmas cheer and joy. You can watch this movie on TNT.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

This is a beautiful, beloved Christmas classic for the whole family. Also a great movie to learn from when you need some extra love on the holidays. You can watch this classic only on NBC.

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Another beautiful, beloved classic for the holidays. This film is not only centered around the holidays, but it definitely teaches you a good lesson as well. You can watch this classic only streaming on Disney+, Prime Video, and Hulu.

Honorable Mentions