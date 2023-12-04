GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The holiday season is here, and it is the perfect time to enjoy some classic animated Christmas movies.

No matter what Christmas movies you think of when trying to decide what to watch, chances are that at least one of the movies you think of will be animated. So what are some animated Christmas movies that you can watch during the holidays?

Well keep reading to find a bunch of animated favorites worth watching.

Frosty the Snowman (1969)

What would Christmas be without the loveable snowman with a magic hat? This movie tells the tale of a magic top hat that brings a snowman to life. With the help of a girl who helped make him, Frosty must travel to a colder climate while avoiding a magician who desperately wants to take away the top hat that brought Frosty to life.

Dr. Seuss How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966)

Not everyone is excited with the thought of Christmas. The Grinch is not happy about the people of Whoville and their Christmas celebrations. Dressing as Santa Claus and his dog Max as a reindeer, the Grinch travels down to Whoville to steal everything he can that represents Christmas. However Christmas is not just about decorations, and the Grinch will discover that Christmas means a little bit more.

The Polar Express (2004)

Enjoy a holiday journey as the main character sets off on a train to travel to the North Pole. Follow him on an exciting and harrowing ride as he makes friends, and experiences the magic of Christmas. Bells are ringing, so find your Christmas spirit as he learns to believe.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

From having to hide his glowing nose to participate in reindeer games to being kicked out when his glowing nose is revealed, your favorite reindeer was not always welcome. Follow Rudolph as he makes new friends, and discovers that being different is not a bad thing after all.

The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974)

When Santa is sick and considers taking a holiday instead of delivering presents, what happens to Christmas? Follow a pair of Santa’s elves and a young reindeer as they try to prove that there are people who believe in Santa. They meet people including a boy named Iggy, Snow Miser, and Heat Miser. Will Santa deliver presents, or will it be a year without a Santa Claus?

A Miser Brothers’ Christmas (2008)

Brothers Snow Miser and Heat Miser return as they must work together and run the toyshop, and figure out who is responsible for injuring Santa. Will they find out the truth and learn to work with each other in time, while also reconciling and saving Christmas?

Santa Claus is Comin to Town (1970)

Santa Claus might be well-known, but where did his story begin? Follow a baby named Claus as he grows up, becomes Kris Kringle, and learns to deliver toys to children through the chimneys in a town where toys have been forbidden and windows and doors are locked. What makes him take back his original name, and grow the beard that is associated with Santa?

Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer (2000)

Jake’s holidays are full of unexpected events when his grandmother goes missing after he sees her being hit by reindeer, and no one believes him except for his grandfather. When his grandma is officially reported missing, the family does not have unlimited time to keep her store open before having to sell it. Can Jake find out where his grandma is before the store is sold, and discover what caused the accident in the first place?

A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

Despite enjoying Christmas, Charlie Brown is still saddened by the materialism around the holiday. He becomes the director for the Christmas play, but struggles with the responses of everyone else. He finds a small sapling to use as a Christmas tree and bring some Christmas spirit. Charlie Brown’s journey will help him learn the meaning of Christmas.

Mickey’s Christmas Carol (1983)

In this adaptation of Charles Dickens A Christmas Carol, Mickey and friends take on the roles of the original characters. Scrooge McDuck must see the errors of his ways and his focusing on money affects himself and those around him. Visited by three Christmas spirits, Scrooge must see what his actions cause, and decide if he is willing to change.

Honorable Mentions

Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (1976)

Given a job by Santa, Rudolph must travel to find Happy, the baby New Year, before midnight on New Years Eve or else it will be December 31 for eternity. Rudolph starts his journey and receives help from some new friends, but they must avoid Eon the Terrible and find Happy before he does. Eon wants to take Happy so that January 1 never arrives, as he can only live for one eon and his eon is at its end. Can Rudolph and his friends find Happy, before Eon, and return him to Father Time’s castle before their time runs out, or will it be December 31 forever?

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Making its way to the honorable mentions is The Nightmare Before Christmas. It does not matter if you call this movie a Halloween, Christmas movie, or both, you can enjoy this movie whenever you wish. Join Jack Skellington on his journey as he discovers the meaning of Christmas.