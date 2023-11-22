HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — You think you’re tough? Find out how tough you are as the 36th annual Toughman Contest is coming to Huntington, West Virginia.

On January 5 and 6, 2023, Huntington’s Mountain Health Arena will be turned into a literal arena as 5 different men and women’s weight classes face-off to determine each classes’ champion.

The single elimination boxing tournament is open to men and women, ages 18-39 with no pro fighting experience and little amateur experience. Three one-minute rounds where opponents will fight with nothing but 16oz gloves and a mouthpiece.

Weight classes for men and women include: Lightweight, up to 139lbs, Middleweight 140-159lbs, Light Heavyweight 160-184lbs, Cruiserweight 185-215lbs and Heavyweight over 215lbs.

Up to $17,000 in prize monies will be handed out for the winners of each division. Fighters and ring girls may register on the Toughman Contest’s website.

Tickets are $25 general admission, $30 reserved and VIP seats are available at varied prices. Tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Saturday, December 1st at the Mountain Health Arena Box Office or the Toughman Contest’s website.

Tickets will also be sold at the door both nights.