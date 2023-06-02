BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A popular carnival is back in Bluefield. The 39th annual Cole Chevy Mountain Festival opened at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023 along Stadium Drive.

The Festival will run through Sunday, June 11th and features rides and attractions as well as other events.

The quiet carnival event is also returning on June 8th for people with special needs. Jeff Disibbio, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, says there’s plenty to do even if you don’t want to ride the rides.

“Absolutely, we’ve expanded our offerings for this year, so last year I kinda said we have a little bit of an international food fair going on here as well. We literally have Mexican food we have Carribbean food we have Jamaican food we have some good old southern cooking, we have carnival food with the staples.” Jeff Disibbio, President and CEO, Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias

The festival ends with a fireworks show at 10:30 P.M. on Sunday, June 11th. Festival attendees are asked to use only clear bags and backpacks.