SNOWSHOE MOUNTAIN, WV (WVNS)– Snowshoe Mountain Resort will be bringing back the 4848 Festival due to popular demand.

According to Snowshoe’s website, this offers a festivacation, where those who attend will not only be offered a big music festival, but also a mountain vacation. During 4848, enjoy three days of performances, craft beer, good food, lake activities, lift rides, and live music. Performing artists will include groups such as Greensky Bluegrass, Umphrey’s McGee, Moe., Cory Wong, and much more.

Regarding the resort, regardless of if you book a room or camp out for the festival, the resort’s amenities will be available.

The festival will start Thursday, July 13 and will end on Saturday, July 15, 2023, with the festivities lasting all day throughout the three days. For more information on this lively festival, lodge booking, or tickets, visit Snowshoe Mountain’s official website.