WILLIAMSBURG, WV (WVNS) — On Saturday, September 2, 2023, the Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Department will be holding its 5th annual music festival called the Back Home Festival. Food and other vendors will be available all day. This event is located at the Williamsburg, WV field behind fire department and10 miles from 219 to Williamsburg Fire Department or 10 miles from Alta I64.

All proceeds will go to the department and will be used for taking care of equipment, building, and purchasing new equipment.

The lineup this year begins as follows:

Ben Hersman and Sons of the Mountain from 1:00 P.M. to 2:45 P.M.

Appalachian Countdown from 3:15 P.M. to 5:15 P.M.

Thomas Taylor Band from 6:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M.

Closing out the night with Greener Pastures from 8:50 P.M to 10:30 P.M.

Other entertainment will include Gabby Garnant with her ukulele and Ahlee Dee’s fire dancer performers, who will be playing at 6:00 P.M. and 8:30 P.M. Other venders include live Food Auction showcasing anything from canned items, baked goods, casseroles, etc. with Gregory Hurd, who will be the auctioneer.

The National Guard will be providing a rock climbing wall, and there will also be a Hillbilly horseshoes game for everyone to enjoy. There will also be a vintage car show for all to enjoy in the afternoon presented by the Tahoe Group.

There will be a wool demonstration with Linda Wells showing her skills. Paint by Sandy Smocher will be available for a beautiful 11 by 14 inch decorative painting along with her step by step instructions. The Cost of each painting is $25 each.

The food will be as follows:

Grilled chicken by the returning Steve Harrison on the grill, along with homemade potato salad and baked beans, hotdogs with the work’s homemade chili and slaw, loaded nachos , and much more.

Rock’ Rolled Ice Cream Vendor will be available all day.

There will also be different multiple vendors who will be offering plenty of beautiful crafts for sale. There will also be a dime toss game with lots of prizes available, and there will also be woodworking items for sale as well. Boone Tractor will be setting up with some of their equipment for the public to enjoy.

Anna Rhoads, who owns Sunshine graphics will be offering Festival t-shirts as well. Drawings for Guns, another vendor is offering a 50/50 drawing day of event at 7:30 P.M. Games and painting will be from 2:00 P.M to 4:00 P.M. Camping will be available on site without hookups for $20 a night.

This event will be going on from 1:00 P.M. to 10:30 P.M. This event is free to the public.

For more information, call Shirley Winfrey or Bill Zumpfe at (304) 667-8041.