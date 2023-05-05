DANIELS, WV (WVNS)– Wizardry is back at Glade Springs with the Wild and WANDerful Wizarding School of West Virginia coming back.

According to happeningnext.com, Glade Springs Resort welcomes all to join them in a night of magical fun on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 5 p.m. to get in touch with your inner wizard.

For the adults, you can begin your night with a Magical Cocktail Hour. Afterwards, you will be welcomed to the Great Hall for a themed dinner and a live performance from the “Defense Against the Dark Arts Illusionist Show.” Finally, the night will end with some Harry Potter trivia for a chance to win the order cup!

Both children and adults are welcome, and it’s encouraged to dress in themed costumes but are not required. However, seating is limited so don’t miss out.

Tickets and more information can be found at gladesprings.com.