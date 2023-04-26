BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M., Tamarack Marketplace is hosting the next topic in the Culinary Series; “The Art of Pickling.” It will be held in the atrium.

Techniques and flavors of this beloved culinary and Appalachian craft will be highlighted and people participating will learn from Executive Chef, Chef Gustard, as he guides everyone through the culinary art technique.

“We are thrilled to offer this demonstration on pickling at Tamarack Marketplace. It’s a wonderful opportunity to learn a traditional culinary skill and gain insights into the art and science of pickling,” said Stephen Gustard, Executive Chef of Tamarack Marketplace.

The unique fact about this experience is that participants will have the chance to taste different pickled creations and explore the different styles of pickling, including vinegar-based pickles, fermented pickles, and quick pickles. People who decide to attend will also receive recipes and tips to try pickling at their home.

This event is open to the public and tickets are only $10 per person. You can purchase a ticket here.