FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Saturday, October 14, 2022 at 9 A.M., the Active Southern West Virginia Bridge Day 5K RUN will take place.

The race begins on the north side of the New River Gorge Bridge and ends at the court house.

400 racers are expected, and volunteers will be at all the street intersections to help manage car traffic and racers. Always prepare for delays and driving slowly.

This race benefits local after school Kids Run Clubs.