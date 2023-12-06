BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Actor and West Virginia native, Kevin Sizemore returned to his Mountain State stomping grounds to promote the showing of his film A Christmas Tree Miracle, which was partly filmed in Wheeling.

Kevin Sizemore, born and raised in Princeton, West Virginia is an actor and producer. His career started when he was casted in a Maxwell House Coffee commercial his senior year of high school. He later attended The Art Institute of Pittsburgh and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. He now resides in Los Angeles, where he still continues his acting.

59News was able to speak with Sizemore about the tenth anniversary showing of his film.

Sizemore spoke about how this film is a wonderful holiday film that brings people together with a different Christmas message and how people get through the tougher moments of the holiday season. Sizemore wanted to promote the beauty of his hometown by coming to the Granada theater in Bluefield for the 10th Anniversary, while mentioning that this holiday film can be shared with future generations as well.

“It’s just a good movie. It’s good for kids, like 10 years ago, there’s a lot of new kids that have been born in the last 10 years, and hopefully they’ll be able to come and see this film with maybe their parents or their grandparents who’ve seen the film 10 years ago and we just keep it moving forward,” expressed Sizemore.

The show will be playing at the Granada Theater on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Sizemore will be there, along with other actors from the cast.