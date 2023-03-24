DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Spring fun does not stop when you grow up!

First of its kind, the Resort at Glade Springs is introducing the Adult Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, April 7, 2023!

When you purchase a ticket, you get all types of entry to different special events, such as the “Cotton Tail Cocktail Tasting.” You will also get a 10-second head start in the Easter Egg Hunt, which is very important because some of the eggs have hidden raffle tickets and those raffle tickets are there to earn the big prizes, such as retail Glade Springs golf or a Christmas special they might have going on, and other fun alcoholic prizes!

Although the resort does have family-oriented events for children as well, “this is just a chance to get away from all the kid and family activities and do just something for yourself. It is going to be full of good music and company with special prizes for everyone and just to have a great time, to just be adults and have fun. It’s just something new to mix it up with the holidays and and all of the celebration going on,” said Cheslea Andrade, the Events Producer at the Resort of Glade Springs.

You must be 21 years old or older to join this event, and tickets are $30.00 per person. The time of this event is from 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. with the Easter Egg Hunt, specifically starting at 8:00 P.M., with a 10-second head start.

To purchase tickets, visit gladesprings.ticketleap.com, or you can go to their Facebook event page, which is the Adult Easter Egg Hunt at The Resort of Glade Springs.