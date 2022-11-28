ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Alderson Main Street is sponsoring a home and business decorating contest for the holidays!

On Wednesday, December 7, 2022 between 6:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M., houses and businesses will be observed and judged for the contest. During that time, owners are asked to have all their lights and decorations turned on.

Home decoration winners will be selected in a variety of categories such as Most Festive Door; Gem of the Hills; Spirit of Christmas; Best Nativity; Children’s Fantasy; and Old Fashioned Christmas. Large and small will be the selected categories for winning businesses.

Everyone is encouraged to decorate for the season as part of the Gem of the Hills Holiday Celebration. Registration is not required and the judges will visit every street in town.

“We’re excited to once again have the Christmas decorating contest in Alderson,” said Margaret Hambrick, the Treasurer of Alderson Main Street. “We’ve had tremendous response from all of the people in town as they decorate their houses and businesses. It’s been very well received and people from out of town really enjoy driving through and seeing all the decorations, so we’re really excited to see what creative ideas are in the works for this year.”

Winners will receive a certificate and a temporary yard sign declaring them a contest winner. On December 9, 2022, winners will also be announced on Facebook on the contest’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Alderson-Main-Street-594432723925664/.