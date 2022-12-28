ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Due to rain coming for New Year’s Eve, the fireworks display planned for Alderson has been rescheduled to Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 9:00 P.M.

Presented by the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department with the support of the Town of Alderson, Alderson Main Street, and the James F. B. Peyton Foundation this fireworks display is best viewed from the Alderson Memorial Bridge.

It is free to the public and all are encouraged to come out and enjoy this beautiful, family-friendly, tribute.

For more information, contact Margaret Hambrick at 304-646-2439.