CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — An American Idol Finalist and Tony-nominated Broadway star is coming to Clarksburg’s Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in September.

Constantine Maroulis and dual-tribute band Foreigner’s Journey will perform on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.

Maroulis placed sixth when he was on American Idol’s fourth season and his role in “Rock of Ages” netted him a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical. He also starred in “Jekyll and Hyde” on Broadway and earned a Drama League Award Nomination for a Distinguished Performance Award.

When paired with Boston-based Foreigner’s Journey, the Robinson said attendees should expect power ballads like “Faithfully,” “I Want to Know What Love Is,” to anthems like “Hot Blooded,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Cold As Ice,” and “Any Way You Want It.”

Tickets start at $20 and will go on sale on Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. online or at the Robinson Grand ticketing center at 855-773-6283.

Other upcoming events at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center include:

A screening of “PAW Patrol: The Movie” on Wednesday, June 29 at 11 a.m.

A screening of “Cars” on Wednesday, July 27 at 11 a.m.

A screening of “Gone in 60 Seconds” followed by a NCWV Cars and Coffee Meet-Up on Friday, July 29 at 6 p.m.

The “Captain Fantastic: the Magic of Elton John” Tribute on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 8 p.m.

Off-Broadway show “Italian Bred” starring Candice Guardino on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.

Jazz band “Good Shot Judy” on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for events can be purchased online.