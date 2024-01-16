NEW YORK (AP) — Erika Ayers Badan will step down as CEO of Barstool Sports, the media brand that has grown explosively over the past decade, she said Tuesday.

Badan said in a social media video that she feels “like the work I came here to do is done.”

She’d been with the company since 2016. Barstool was sold back to its founder, Dave Portnoy, last year by PENN Entertainment after efforts to get the company into the sports betting business did not work out.

Badan said the sports and pop culture website had grown 5,000% in revenue since her start.

“It exceeded my wildest expectations and I’m so proud,” she said in the video. “We grew the company into something I don’t think anybody ever thought possible or probable.”

Portnoy in a post on social media said Badan had been the perfect fit for Barstool.

“It’s been quite a run and we couldn’t have done it without her,” he wrote. “She was everything I’d dreamed she’d be and more in a CEO.”