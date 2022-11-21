BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum will host their ever-popular, Appalachian Coal Town Christmas!

The event will be held two consecutive weekends, November 25-26, 2022 and December 2-3, 2022. On both weekends, the event will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. The cost for adults is $12.50 and $10 per child. Guided underground tours, caroling in the church and the ice-skating rink will be part of the festivities!

“The Exhibition Coal Mine and the Youth Museum have been celebrating Christmas in this special way for more than 20 years. Back when we started, HGTV came and produced a Christmas special that featured our above-ground lights and unique underground tour. They ran the special for several years and the event received a lot of publicity. Over the years there have been numerous magazines and newspapers that have written stories about the event as well. It truly has become a southern West Virginia holiday tradition for many, many people,” said Leslie Gray Baker, Director of Parks and Recreation.

Baker added, “This will be the fourth year for the ice rink, and I believe that it has been so popular we will have to bring it back every year. Also included in the festival price will be the Youth Museum’s current hands-on exhibit, Toys: The Inside Story, and a Christmas ornament workshop in the Museum’s classroom.”

The hours for ice skating are Monday through Thursday from 1:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Fridays and Saturdays from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M., and Sundays from 1:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Guests and other attendees must purchase a festival pass to skate. Thanksgiving will be closed and December 4, 2022, is the last day for skating.

All the Christmas lights and decorations will be above ground, while the underground will not be decorated with lights. The Gift Shop will be open and selling different and unique coal creations, jewelry, Christmas items, along with freshly made fudge. There will also be a wide variety of craft vendors their selling their products during the event.

For more information, please call 304-256-1747 or 304-252-3730.