(KTLA) — Fans of James Cameron’s “Avatar” have waited 13 years for the film’s sequel.

Critics who got an early sneak peek of “Avatar: The Way of Water” at the London premiere took to social media to give a short review of their experience.

While sequels tend to sometimes get a bad rap for not being as great as the original, that doesn’t seem to be the case for this film.

Guillermo del Toro said the project reminded him why people see movies in the first place.

“I say it again: ‘Avatar 2’ – seeing it you realize how long it has been since you saw a MOVIE-MOVIE (like that, in caps),” he tweeted.

Critics gave Cameron and the flick rave reviews.

Erik Davis of Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes appeared to have been blown away.

“Happy to say #AvatarTheWayOfWater is phenomenal,” he tweeted. “Bigger, better, and more emotional than #Avatar, the film is visually breathtaking, visceral & incredibly engrossing. The story, the spectacle, the spirituality, the beauty – this is moviemaking & storytelling at its absolute finest.”

Film critic Jake Hamilton, who liked but didn’t love the original movie was very impressed by the sequel.

“Vastly superior in visuals, storytelling, and performances, the sequel left my jaw on the ground for the entire runtime,” he tweeted. “James Cameron is the GOD of sequels.”

KTLA’s Sam Rubin was among the media slew who attended the premiere. “I was struck,” he explained. “For a three-hour movie, I never left my seat and never checked my watch.”

He said he felt the film, while appropriate for families with children over the age of 10, would be a perfect movie for date night.

“Imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron or teen alien Sigourney Weaver or giant whales subtitled in papyrus,” tweeted David Ehrlich of IndieWire. He said the movie was “light years better than the first” and is “one of the best theatrical experiences in ages.”

“James Cameron once again shows filmmakers how it’s done. I’ve said it a thousand times,” tweeted Josh Horowitz of MTV News. “Never doubt him. ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is how you do epic blockbuster-ing. Emotional, visceral, and as big as movies get.”

The movie made such an impact on Screenrant’s Joseph Deckelmeier that he’s convinced Cameron is from another planet.

“The film is absolutely stunning and immersive. It’s long but I was completely engaged all the way through,” he explained. “Much like ‘Avatar’ 13 years ago, this film is a cinematic achievement and a must-see event!”

Amon Warmann, a contributing editor at Empire Magazine, praised the movie’s 3D visual effects on Twitter, but said “many of the storylines feel like they have to stop and start, and the high frame rate was hit & miss for me.”

“Avatar: The Way of Water” hits theaters on Dec. 16.