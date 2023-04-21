BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Downtown Beckley’s Coffee and Tea Celebration on Saturday, April 22, 2023 will be moved to a new time. It will start at 1:00 P.M. and last until 3:00 P.M.

Food trucks will be set up along streets and other businesses also will also be open for shopping during the event. The Fruits of Labor Café is allowing for a few of the other unrelated food booths and performers to set up inside.

Tickets will be available at The Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre and will be $5 for 5 sample tickets and a People’s Choice voting coin.

The updated performance schedule is as followed:

1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M.: “The Untrained Professionals” will be at the portable stage at corner of Main Street and Shoemaker Square if dry or indoors at The Axe Hole if raining

1:00 P.M. to 1:40 P.M.: “The Mount Hope Regional Band” will be at Fruits of Labor Café on Neville Street

1:30 P.M. to 2:00 P.M.: “Seeking Altitude” will be at the Word Park Gazebo

1:45 P.M. to 2:00 P.M.: Kamron Lawson from American Idol will either at the Cardinal Plaza or inside Fruits of Labor

2:00 P.M. to 2:30 P.M.: Susan Ketron will either be at the Cardinal Plaza or inside Fruits of Labor

“This is this is the third year we’ve done this event. It’s a growing event and we just think it was something different. We had always hoped to attract some of the students from WVU Tech. But you know, it’s for anybody who likes coffee or tea. We’ve got other desserts and regular food vendors and lots of food trucks. We like to showcase local talent and it was just a a great spring event,” said Jill Moorefield, the Director of Beckley Events.

