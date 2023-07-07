BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The people of Beckley enjoyed their Friday by kicking back to some reggae music and good food.

On Friday, July 7, 2023, the people of Beckley enjoyed another installment of the Fridays in the Park concert event series, with reggae music being the music of the day. Musicians Samuel Scott, also known as Starvation, and internationally known Shayar performed for this beloved event. Scott said it’s great to perform at Fridays in the Park, but it’s also an honor to perform alongside Shayar.

“It’s exciting for me to perform with this gentleman, here. He’s an international reggae star. So, he’s nice enough for me to come out, grace the stage with him tonight, and he invited me to play. So, its great to be here,” said Scott.

Though the summer is nearing its half-way mark, there is still plenty of time for anyone interested to check out Fridays in the Park.