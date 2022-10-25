CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Popular comedian, podcast host, and author Bert

Kreischer is performing in Charleston next year.

He announced his Tops Off World Tour where he will perform across Canada, the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

After Wrapping up The Berty Boy Relapse Tour, during which he sold out arenas with record-breaking attendances, Bert will now be taking his party-boy antics across the world on his Tops Off World Tour!

Bert Kreischer is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer and host who performs to soldout crowds across the country. His brand-new stand up special “Hey Big Boy”, as well as “Secret Time” and “The Machine” are currently streaming globally on NETFLIX. Bert recently debuted his new Netflix docu-series “The Cabin,” which shot straight to the top 10 within 24 hours and was the most-watched unscripted series on the platform the week it premiered.

Presale begins Wednesday, October 26 at 10 A.M. with code TOPSOFF and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, October 28 at 10 A.M.

For more information and tickets, visit bertbertbert.com or follow @bertkreischer on social media.