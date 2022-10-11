BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Bluefield University Theatre Department is presenting the Gothic thriller Dracula!

It will be playing in the Harman Auditorium on Thursday, October 27, 2022, Friday, October 28, 2022 at 7:30 P.M. and Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. There will also be a special Halloween performance Halloween night at 7:30 P.M.

Tickets to the showings are $10 in advance for adults and $5 for students and senior adults. If you are planning on buying tickets at the door, they are priced at $12 and $7.

For reservations, please visit the BU theatre ticketing site at https://our.show/bu-dracula.

Contact Charles Reese, Bluefield University Theatre director, for more information at at creese@bluefield.edu.