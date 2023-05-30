BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Cooperation announced the Paine Gallery will yet again host the annual Appalachian Artist Association show.

According to the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation, the Paine Gallery will host the show on Thursday, June 8, 2023, and will run until Friday, July 14. Those who would like to check out this showing will get the opportunity to meet many of the artists opening day from 5 to 7 p.m., including Andrea Brunais, Sheila Chapman, Linda Gaines, Cindy Gillespie, Barbara Hale, Caroline Homes, Bronwyn Owens, Stacy Pugh, Cindy Ringstaff, Walter Shroyer, and Julie Shumate.

“We are pleased to have our annual exhibit in the newly renovated Paine Gallery. Our featured member artists include Andrea Brunais, Sheila Chapman, Linda Gaines, Cindy Gillespie, Barbara Hale, Caroline Homes, Bronwyn Owens, Stacy Pugh, Cindy Ringstaff, Walter Shroyer, and Julie Shumate. Artists will be in the gallery on Thursdays during the show hours.” Sarah Bowling, president of the Appalachian Artist Association

“In addition to offering movies, music, dance, and live theater in downtown Bluefield, BARC is also committed to bringing fine art to the city. The members of the Appalachian Artist Association represent some of the best artists in the region and we are pleased to once again host its annual show.” Mimi Merritt, chair of the programming committee for the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation

The Paine Gallery is located on the first floor of the Bluefield Arts Center at 500 Bland Street in Downtown Bluefield. If you would like to learn more about the art center and about the showing, visit the Bluefield Arts Center website and don’t miss out on checking out the artistic side of the Appalachian region.