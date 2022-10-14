BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – A well-known hybrid Bluegrass band is coming back to their home state of West Virginia to perform at Bluefield’s Granada Theater.

The Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation is pleased to present Mountain Heart at The Granada Theater on Saturday, November 5 from 8-10 PM.

Mountain Heart is an American band, originally from West Virginia, which combines elements of rock, pop, country, blues, jazz, folk and bluegrass music. Critics have described the band using terms such as “acoustic overdrive”, “Folk rock on steroids”, and “slam grass”.

Mountain Heart, or its members have won or been nominated for multiple Grammys, ACM, and CMA Awards.

The band is known for paying tribute to artists such as The Allman Brothers and Steely Dan.

Reviews of the band include:

“Arguably one of the finest pickers in Nashville, guitarist Seth Taylor stretched out during Blue Sky and Midnight Rider, with keyboardist Josh Shilling (on the Hammond B3 organ) channeling his inner Gregg Allman for a rollicking Dreams.” Review of Mountain Heart

“With deft arrangements and all members contributing to the songwriting, Mountain Heart continues to put their own contemporary twist to traditional acoustic music with the addition of piano (think Little Feat, Bruce Hornsby) Review of Mountain Heart

Admission tickets are 25 dollars each, and are available for purchase at bluefieldgranada.com. More information about the event can be found there as well.