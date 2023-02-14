BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS) — Bramwell Corner Shop, which is a local restaurant in Mercer County, will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants in late February 2023.

America’s Best Restaurants focuses on local, independently-owned restaurants, and will bring its Roadshow to the restaurant on February 28, 2023.

Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with owners John and Donna Husband about the restaurant’s special place in the community and how they contribute to the community. The episode will be aired extensively on social media channels at a later date.

The Husbands were inspired to purchase the Victorian-era building without having a set plan in place. After watching a television show on old time soda fountains, they wanted to recreate that experience to their small town. After a complete renovation, they opened Bramwell Corner Shop in 2010.

The restaurant’s opening day coincided with the opening of the Pocohontas Trail, a popular ATV destination and the part of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail that is local to Bramwell. The tourism for the trail will help the soda fountain’s popularity.

The recreation highlights the restaurant’s refurbished original 1940s gooseneck soda fountain, the style of which was the inspiration for the term ‘soda jerk’.

Besides the specialty burgers with homemade toppings, each named after an iconic pop culture character such as the ‘“Johnny Cash” Millionaire Burger’ or the ‘“Porky Pig” Bacon Cheeseburger’, they will also be serving a must-have food item that will also be featured on the episode is the homemade ice cream. Sundaes, banana splits, sodas, floats, malts and shakes will be offered with wide range of different choices of flavors and toppings.

USA Today named Bramwell Corner Shop as having the Best Milkshakes in West Virginia in 2019.