PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — On Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Chuck Mathena Center, come and enjoy a catered breakfast, activities with Mrs. Claus, entertainment throughout the morning, and a visit with Santa Claus!

Every child that participates will receive a photo with Santa and a special gift. You must register with all members of your party for a guaranteed seating. Reservations have two different time slots, 9:00 A.M. or 12:00 P.M. Seats of 2 to 4 people is a party seating. 6 to 8 people will have their own table. Seating is limited and on a first come, first served basis. Cost of admission is $25.

For more information and to reserve your spot, please visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/35994/production/1139487?fbclid=IwAR152c0fYm4YB7p3kP7669JhRJdO2r2-74c8AuqjRCS0VLyB6C0KraPPFCg.