CAMP CREEK, WV (WVNS) — Come join the Camp Creek State Park Foundation at the Camp Creek State Park for a ramp dinner and lumberjack competition on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

The ramp dinner, which includes ramp casserole, brown beans, slaw, cornbread, dessert and a drink, will start at 11:00 A.M. and lasts until 4:00 P.M. or until it is sold out. The meal is $15. There will also be other food items and refreshments sold such as, hot dogs, slaw dogs, nachos with cheese, nachos with cheese and chili, cold drinks, and coffee.

There will be a flea market and craft show starting at 8:00 A.M. The lumberjack competition begins at 11:00 A.M.

Cash or credit is accepted at this event. For more information call 304-425-9481.