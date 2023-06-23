Fireworks for the July 4th celebration at the Gateway Arch during Fair St. Louis

DANIELS, WV (WVNS)– The Resort at Glade Springs will be celebrating Independence Day weekend with all kinds of fun for the family.

From night golf to Kind’s Fun Fair, Glade Springs has you covered as you celebrate this year’s Fourth of July weekend in style. There will be lodging for either Friday or Saturday or both, breakfast every morning, wristbands for the kiddos for the Kid’s Fun Fair, $50 in tokens for refreshments at the Fun Fair, and many more activities throughout the weekend.

Friday, June 30:

Screen on the green at dusk (weather permitting)

Night golf at 8 p.m. ($50 per person through golf shop)

Live music at Bunkers Sports Bar from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Kid’s Night Out from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. ($40 for 1st child; $10 for additional children)

Bonfire

Saturday, July 1:

Live DJ at the outdoor pool from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Golf cart parade at 5 p.m.

Wristband up to two kids for Fun Fair including inflatables in Town Square from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

$50 in tokens toward la cart concessions at the Fun Fair

DJ Dance Party on the Clubhouse Terrace with DJ Nick Scott from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 2:

Red, White and Brunch Buffet in the Rotunda from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ($32 adults, $16 children 5-12, free 4-under)

Round Robin pickleball tournament from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ($20 per person, book in advance)

Bonfire

The price package starts at $132 per person and per night. For more information on this weekend event, visit Glade Springs website.