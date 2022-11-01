A water doodle drawing mat with a brightly colored border with shapes, numbers, letters and animals gets your child’s imagination going.

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Child Protect’s Annual Turkey Hand Contest Event has three guest judges who will be judging the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners from turkey hand drawings submitted by children.

The judges this year are Karen Bowling, CEO at Princeton Community Hospital, Sgt. Mark Haynes with the WV State Police and Jordan Stuart, Mercer County school social worker.

These children who have visited the center and Starting Points Family Resource Center in recent months are the ones who participated in the event, happening today at the Starting Points Family Resource Center office at 169 Shaker Lane in Princeton at 11:00 A.M.

The top three winners will receive gift cards and a winner’s certificate. The winning turkey hand will be featured on Child Protect’s Annual Thanksgiving direct mail campaign card.

“This event is good for the community because it draws awareness to the work being done at Child Protect. Our child Advocacy Center provides services to children exposed to abuse, neglect and violence. Our Starting Point Family Resource Center provides supervised visitation services for children. And there are non-custodial caregivers, and also provides child abuse prevention education in Mercer County schools and a host of other community events and assistance to families in Mercer County who need it. The campaign draws awareness to the ongoing issue of child welfare in our community, but also highlights that each child that receives services at child protect is unique and individual. They go Above and beyond what they’ve been exposed to and taking a look at their really unique and creative Turkey hands, reminds us that these are children living in our community who need our support and help.” Shiloh Woodard, Executive Director of Child Protective, Mercer County.

For more information about this event, please contact Shiloh Woodard, Executive Director of Child Protective, Mercer County at (304) 425-2710

Continue to follow 59News for more updates on this story!