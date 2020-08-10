Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger greet baby daughter

FILE – Katherine Schwarzenegger, left, and Chris Pratt arrive at the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame” in Los Angeles on April 22, 2019. Pratt and Schwarzenegger say they are “beyond thrilled” and “extremely blessed after she gave birth to their first child together. The ”Avengers” actor and the children’s book author announced the birth of daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt in a joint post on their Instagram accounts Monday. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger say they are “beyond thrilled” and “extremely blessed” after she gave birth to their first child together.

The 41-year-old ”Avengers” actor and the 30-year-old children’s book author announced the birth of daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt in a joint post on their Instagram accounts Monday.

The post included a photo of the hands of both parents and child and a pair of Bible verses; including Psalms 126:3: “The Lord has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy.”

Pratt also has a 7-year-old son with his first wife, Anna Faris.

The baby is the granddaughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.